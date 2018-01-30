Indonesian authorities run ‘two-faced’ car off the road

A double-ended car owned by a septuagenarian mechanic from Indonesia has been ordered off the road, but he has not given up on the quirky creation just yet.

Roni Gunawan built the “two-faced” car with the help of colleagues in Bandung, West Java province, by welding together the front halves of two orange Toyota Limos.

The head-turning vehicle — which took about three-and-a-half months to build — has two engines, two steering wheels and two sets of pedals.

Its dual features make it particularly easy to park, Gunawan told AFP.

But the 71-year-old’s dream has hit a serious speed bump: local authorities have ticketed him, saying he lacks the necessary permits for the modifications.

Despite the setback, Gunawan has vowed to get the vehicle roadworthy so it can see another day.

”I will not be making a second,” he said. “It’s new in Indonesia — two faces, two machines.”