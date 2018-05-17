Indonesia violence: Samurai sword-armed men target police station

May 17, 2018 cdfunews72 Featured, Indonesia, National Defense & Security 0

Photo: AFP
Post Views: 18

 

Four men who attacked a police station with samurai swords in Indonesia have been shot dead, authorities say.

The group began the assault by ramming a car into the police headquarters in the town of Pekanbaru in Riau province.

A police officer was killed and one of the assailants arrested. The Islamic State (IS) group has claimed the attack via its news outlet.

It comes after a series of suicide attacks carried out by families that have shocked the country.

Police blame a local IS-inspired group, Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), for the attacks in the city of Surabaya.

Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.

Following the 2002 Bali bombings, it had been widely praised for its sustained anti-terrorism crackdown.

It managed a combination of arrests and killings, alongside a de-radicalisation program that focused on changing minds and providing alternative incomes for released terrorists.

But, the country now faces a new threat, in part from from IS fighters who have come home after combat in Syria.

Four days of violence

  • On Sunday, a husband and wife and their four children died when they attacked three churches in the city of Surabaya, killing 18 people and injuring more than 40
  • Also on Sunday in nearby Sidoarjo, three people died in a bomb blast in a flat located near a police station
  • In West Java police said they killed four suspected members of JAD and arrested two others
  • Then on Monday in Surabaya, a family of five targeted a police station – four of them were killed but an eight-year-old girl survived.
Map showing the location of the town of Pekanbaru in Riau province, Indonesia in relation to the capital Jakarta and the city of Sidoarjo
Source :

BBC

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


5 + sixteen =