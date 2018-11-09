Indonesia thanks Azerbaijan for $50K worth humanitarian aid

The National Disaster Management Agency of Indonesia, on behalf of the country, has expressed gratitude to the leadership and the people of Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend Nov. 8.

In accordance with the instruction given by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, $50,000 worth humanitarian aid was sent to Indonesia on September 28, 2018, taking into account the magnitude of the consequences of the earthquake on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi.

By sending humanitarian aid to Indonesia for the second time, Azerbaijan once again expressed solidarity with the Indonesian people, said the ministry.