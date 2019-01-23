

The BWF 2019 Indonesia Masters badminton tournament opens this week, with 267 shuttlers from 20 countries and regions to take part, event organizers said here on Monday.

The BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament will be held at Jakarta’s Istora Senayan stadium between January 22 and 27, and has a total prize fund of 350,000 U.S. dollars.

“The upcoming tournament will be interesting as top players are motivated to win championship titles at the beginning of the year,” said chief tournament organizer Achmad Budiharto, adding that the expected outcome would further support the Indonesian team’s credibility in future events.

Indonesia Badminton Association (PBSI) Sport Development Chief Susy Susanti said that the association has set a target of at least one title in the men’s doubles bracket.

“But besides that, we also expect to see more surprises from players in other groups. The 2019 Indonesia Masters must serve as a good start for us to achieve other targets throughout this year,” Susanti added.

Notable Indonesian players to feature at the tournament include newly-crowned 2019 Malaysia Masters men’s doubles winners Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon.

The Chinese delegation is the tournament’s largest, with 42 shuttlers from China set to participate.