



In a new initiative, Indonesia and South Korea have joined hands to open an International Coffee School in West Java in Indonesia.

Daily Sabah cited a report that stated that Indonesian and South Korean officials are working together to open the one of its kind school.

According to Daily Sabah, the report stated that the Governor of Indonesia’s West Java province Ridwan Kamil met Dong Cheoul Yoon who was the rector of Sung Kyul University in South Korea and previously served as a representative of the International Coffee Organization in Indonesia’s Bandung to arrange the details of the school.

The idea of opening an international coffee school was embraced with the goal to promote the region’s coffee while boosting tourism in West Java, said Kamil in the meeting.

He further said that South Korea will support the venture which one of the most coffee consuming countries in Asia.

Talking about the location of the school, Kamil said that that the construction works for the school will soon begin in a mountainous area with natural beauty. He also stated that he hopes that along with contributing to the economy, the school would also improve the quality of the region’s coffee.