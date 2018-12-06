Indonesia Reaffirms Commitment to Coping with Climate Change

Indonesia has reaffirmed its important position in coping with the impact of climate change.

The Indonesian commitment has been declared in negotiations in the Conference on climate change (COP24) in Katowice, Poland, December 2-14, 2018.

Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar, leads the Indonesian delegation to the conference. It is estimated that around 45,000 delegates from 197 countries attended the United Nations Session discussing status and efforts to control the impact of climate change in the world.

The Indonesian delegation is ready not only for negotiation but also for “soft diplomacy” that Indonesia has made much progress in the implementation of the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Paris Agreement is implemented in Indonesia through cooperation of all concerned, Siti Nurbaya Bakar said.

“This is something that makes us proud. I am optimistic we could well handle environmental works according to the rule book, international convention and more on the rule of the 1945 Constitution. We just work well,” she said.

The Indonesian Government is consistent with its commitment to bring down the green house gas emission and the program of adaptation to climate change as mentioned in the document of Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) as a product of the Paris Agreement.

Indonesia also has ratified the Paris Agreement . Through NDC, Indonesia is committed by itself to reducing Green House gas emission by 29 percent in 2030 and with international cooperation by 41 percent.

“Data in 2016, Indonesia succeeded in reducing gas emission by 8.7 percent through various sectors. In 2017, the reduction already reached 16 percent,” Siti Nurbaya said.

In reaching the 29 percent target Indonesia has good modality in fulfilling NDC commitment, she said.