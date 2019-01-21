

In a bid to attract tourists from Northern Europe, Indonesia is participating in the 2019 Matka Nordic Travel Fair in Helsinki from Jan. 17 to 20.

“Indonesia’s participation in the Matka Nordic Travel Fair is part of our support to reach the target of attracting 20 million foreign tourists,” said a representative of the Tourism Ministry’s marketing II regional IV (Europe) development department, Agustini Rahayu, in a statement on Friday as quoted by Antara.

The event itself is participated in by 914 participants from 84 countries and expected to draw more than 68,000 visitors.

The Northern Europe market is said to be very promising as it contributed 25.17 percent to the total European market that reached 760,000 visitors in 2018. Additionally, the people are known to be big shoppers, have high incomes and vacation abroad more than once a year.

Agustini said people living in Northern Europe had long holidays and usually spent around US$1,464 per visit.