Indonesia promises an equally spectacular closing for the 18th Asian Games

After the widely praised opening ceremony on Saturday, host Indonesia has promised an equally spectacular closing for the 18th Asian Games.

The ceremony’s director from the Indonesian Asian Games Organizing Committee, Herty Purba, said Thursday the closing ceremony on Sept. 2 would be as huge as the opening.

The closing ceremony will be directed by Wishnutama, who directed the opening ceremony and is the cofounder and CEO of NET. Mediatama Televisi. The ceremony will highlight the theme of a single Asian community, Herty said.

“In the arena athletes are rivals, but in the closing ceremony we want to unite them all and let them enjoy the ceremony as part of one Asian community,” she said.

Choreographer Denny Malik said there would be no colossal performance of dancers as seen in the stunning opening ceremony. But Herty said nobody could afford to miss the closing ceremony as many professional talents would perform.

A rumor has circulated that popular South Korean boyband, Super Junior, will perform at the closing ceremony, but Herty said she could not confirm the report. Both the opening and closing ceremonies will cost the state US$32 million.

JakPost