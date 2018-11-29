Indonesia presidential candidate Prabowo promises a clean government to attract businesses

Indonesia’s presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto has vowed to push reforms for a clean, non-corrupt government to attract businesses.

The “rampant and massive corruption” in the country is “like cancer that has reached Stage 4”, he told business leaders at The Economist’s The World in 2019 gala dinner held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore on Tuesday (Nov 27).

“If I am elected, my driving concern and my driving passion will be to create a rational, modern, democratic and clean bureaucracy, a clean government, and I think this is the best environment for business,” he said.

Mr Prabowo will challenge President Joko Widodo in the presidential election in April (2019) for the second time since the 2014 polls.

The 67-year-old chairman of Indonesia’s Gerindra Party and his running mate, Sandiaga Uno, have made the economy the focus of their campaign.

In the keynote interview with Mr Daniel Franklin, the Economist’s executive and diplomatic editor, the retired general reiterated the importance of good governance to ensure stability and a clean, meritocratic society, essential for development and progress in the country.