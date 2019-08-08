JAKARTA — Indonesian President Joko Widodo has issued a permanent moratorium on new forest clearance for activities such as palm plantations or logging, the environment minister said on Thursday (Aug 8). While likely to be welcomed by green groups, some do not think it goes far enough to protect remaining forests in the tropical archipelago.

The moratorium, which covers around 66 million hectares of primary forest and peatland, was first introduced in 2011 and has been renewed regularly as part of the efforts to reduce emissions from fires caused by deforestation.

“The president signed an instruction on stopping new permits and improving primary forest and peatland governance,” Forestry and Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar said in a statement. Bakar said the Aug 5 presidential instruction mandated that ministers, governors and other officials could not issue new permits within the moratorium area.

Indonesia has had one of the highest rates of deforestation in the world, with more than 74 million hectares of rainforest – an area nearly twice the size of Japan – logged, burned or degraded in the last half century, according to Greenpeace.