Indonesia Police Targets Terrorist Detention Center to be Completed this Year

The National Police Headquarter is currently building a Detention Center specifically for terrorist. The capacity of the special detention center is expected to accommodate 400 terrorists with higher security level than normal detention centers.

National Police Headquarters Public Relations Division Chief, Inspector General Setyo Wasisto, predicts that the terrorist detention center will be completed this year, so that terrorists that are currently undergoing trials can be transferred to the detention center located in Cikeas.

Setyo says the plan is that the new detention center will replace the previous detention center in Brimob Headquarters Kelapa Dua Depok that was previously damaged by terrorists some time ago and claimed 5 lives.

“The target is to be completed as soon as possible. We will create the container system as quickly as possible for 400 people, similar to the one in Spain,” Setyo said in Jakarta on Monday, Sept 3.

Setyo said that throughout 2018, the Anti-Terrorism Special Detachment 88 has captured some 350 terrorists from various groups in a number of regions in Indonesia. The new Terrorism Criminal Act Regulation and the ruling of the South Jakarta District Court on the ban of Jamaah Ansharut Daullah (JAD) organization have aided the National Police in capturing terrorists in the country.

“We prioritize in arresting terrorists with clear evidence. What’s certain is that we have detained more than 350 terrorists from all regions,” Setyo said.

Setyo expects the construction of the terrorist detention center will have far better security inorder to prevent incidents that have occurred in the past. “Surely this is safer, the security level will be higher,” he said.

