Indonesia Police Chief Detect 8 Threats During Election 2018

National Police Chief Gen Tito Karnavian predicts there are eight threats during the elections in 2018. “Mass mobilization, inter-support movement, dual support, dualism of political parties,” Tito said at Police Headquarters, South Jakarta, Friday (29/12).

Potential vulnerability then, continued Tito will occur at the stage of determining the pair of candidates. According to him there will be protests from the prospective candidates who did not qualify. “The protest of prospective candidates who do not escape violent acts of violence, PTUN lawsuit, KPU neutrality,” he explained.

At the stage of the campaign is also inseparable from vulnerabilities such as the threat of friction between supporters, money politics, incumbent political maneuvers, black campaign with SARA or hoax issues. Likewise at the polling stage, threats such as vandalism of polling stations, electoral logistics are hampered, the neutrality of the organizers.

Other potential vulnerabilities at the stage of vote counting. At this stage it is prone to violent mass action, and clashes between supportive masses. Further potential vulnerability is at the stage of determining the elected candidate pair. Potential threats due to losing mass support, rejection of the selection of elected candidates and demonstrations.

There are also other potential vulnerabilities of disputes. Threats include mass mobilization, demonstrations, clashes between supporters, intimidation, and sabotage. Recent potential vulnerabilities associated with selected candidates attestation. “Reject the election of selected candidates, mass deployment,” he concluded.