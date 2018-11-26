Indonesia plane crash: Body of Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja identified

Body of Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja, who captained the Indonesian plane that crashed into the sea on October 29, has been identified by the Indonesian authorities. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a tweet, announced about the identification of Suneja’s body.

“Indonesian authorities have confirmed identification of the body of Capt Bhavya Suneja. The remains will be handed over to the family in the presence of @IndianEmbJkt today. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Sushma Swaraj tweeted.

Captain Suneja, 31, was from Delhi. After completing his studies at Ahlcon Public School in Mayur Vihar, Suneja received his flying license in 2009. He married in 2016 and was based in Jakarta.

The Lion Air flight, that was scheduled from Jakarta to Sumatra on October 29, plunged into the Java Sea coast just a few minutes after the take-off with 189 people on board.

Earlier in November, the investigators of Lion Air flight confirmed that the airspeed indicator had malfunctioned during its last four flights.

Local media in Indonesia also reported that the plane had faced technical problems during its previous flight from Denpasar to Jakarta which was resolved before its take off.