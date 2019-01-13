

Indonesia has ordered 8 more H225M helicopters from Airbus to improve combat capability, search and rescue (SAR) operations of its air forces, a statement released here said on Friday.

The newly-ordered helicopters would be assembled by Airbus’ Indonesian partner of PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI), which would eventually handover the advanced multirole helicopters to Indonesian air forces.

Besides assembling the helicopters, PTDI would also set additional features to fit with combat needs and SAR operation in Indonesia.

The eight helicopters would join with the six ones already in service with Indonesian air forces, the statement said.