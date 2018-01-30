Indonesia Masters 2018: Kevin/Marcus Win at Istora

Indonesian double pair of men badminton players, Kevin Sanjaya Sukamulyo/Marcus Fernaldi Gideon have won the Indonesia Masters 2018. In final, they beat the Chinese double pair Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen at Istora, Senayan, Central Jakarta on Sunday, January 28.

It is the first Superseries degree-level for Kevin/Marcus. “Great to be here, the audience is amazing, maybe they (opponents) are also depressed,” said Marcus after the game.

In the first game, The Minions (their nickname) must recognize the power of Li/Liu, who appeared to press them. Kevin/Marcus failed to get out from their opponents pattern and had to lose with 11-21 score.

In the second game, they were able to change the situation and win. “We try to get up, focus, no feeling of despair whatsoever, and eventually win,” Kevin said.

The boisterous support from Istora’s audience gave spirit to Kevin/Marcus. They immediately led away in the third game. Kevin’s hard-smash from the front of the net closed the third set with the 21-16 score.

The results made Kevin/Marcus won the Indonesia Masters 2018. Of the seven games, Kevin/Marcus won six times. The title also ensures that Indonesia has won two titles in the Indonesia masters 2018.