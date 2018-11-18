Indonesia, Japan agree on disaster mitigation cooperation

The Japanese and Indonesian governments have agreed to foster cooperation in disaster mitigation following humanitarian aid and disaster mitigation programmes in the wake of powerful earthquakes and tsunami in Central Sulawesi province.

It was one of the topics discussed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting on the sidelines of the 33rd ASEAN Summit in Singapore on November 15.

Abe expressed his wish to work with Indonesia in rehabilitating and reconstructing areas affected by the earthquakes as well as in increasing Indonesia’s resilience to disasters.

During the emergency response period, Japan provided two C-130H Hercules aircraft and 63 personnel of the self-defense force to assist the Japanese disaster relief team in transporting supplies and evacuating victims.

Japan has collaborated with the Indonesian Air Force in carrying out 21 flights and transporting at least 200 tonnes of aid and 400 people.

In addition to providing a number of emergency supplies, such as tents, power generators and water purifiers, over 110 Japanese companies have provided funds worth more than 1.8 billion USD.

The ASEAN Coordinating Center for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center) supported by Japan has conducted a survey to determine needs at the disaster site and make coordination with related sides in delivering international assistance.

Japan and Indonesia are formulating a master plan for rehabilitation and reconstruction by referring to the Regional Disaster Risk Resilience Plan in Central Sulawesi.

Through the Equipment Improvement for Disaster Risk Management Project worth about 13.8 billion USD, Japan will help install broadband seismographs and other supporting equipment in 93 points in Indonesia which are prone to earthquakes and tsunami.

Japan will also support the National Disaster Mitigation Agency to strengthen its capacity in collecting data and analysing disaster risk information, and use it to formulate local disaster risk mitigation plans.