Indonesia hopes Inter-Korean Summit paves way for peace on peninsula

Jakarta — The Government of Indonesia has voiced the hope that the Inter-Korean Summit held today at Panmunjom in the Demilitarised Zone would help bring peace to the Korean Peninsula. “Indonesia welcomes the outcomes of the Inter-Korean Summit and hopes it will pave the foundation for long lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula and bring prosperity for the people of both countries,” Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Retno Marsudi, tweeted on Friday. She said Indonesia had been closely following the Inter-Korean Summit.

“Indonesia also hopes that the Inter-Korean Summit can be the beginning of a Korean Peninsula region free of nuclear weapons,” Marsudi said. Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader since the 1950-53 Korean War to set foot in South Korea after shaking hands with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in over a concrete curb marking the border in the heavily fortified demilitarised zone.

The leaders of North and South Korea embraced on Friday after pledging to work for the “complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” in the first summit since 2007, Reuters reported. The two Koreas announced they would work with the United States and China this year to declare an official end to the 1950s Korean War and seek an agreement to establish “permanent” and “solid” peace.

The declaration included promises to pursue phased arms reduction, cease hostile acts, transform their fortified border into a peace zone and seek multilateral talks with other countries, including the United States. The Inter-Korean summit takes place weeks before Kim Jong-un is due to meet the US President, Donald Trump, in what would be the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the two countries.