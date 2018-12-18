Indonesia guest of honor at 33rd Janadriyah festival

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman will open the 33rd National Festival for Heritage and Culture (Janadriyah – 33) on Thursday.

This was announced by Prince Khalid Bin Abdulaziz Bin Ayyaf, Minister of the National Guard and president of the Supreme Committee of the festival, at a press conference here on Sunday.

As part of the three-week-long festival, the grand annual camel race will begin on Thursday morning.

Several distinguished guests will be present at the colorful opening ceremony.

The Janadriyah operetta, titled “Exemplify, O Nation,” will be a major highlight of the opening day of the festival.

King Salman will receive guests of the festival next Sunday and will attend the Ardah traditional sword dance at a grand ceremony at the Sports Indoor Stadium next Tuesday.

Indonesia, the most populous Muslim nation, will be the guest of honor country for this year’s festival.

Alwi Shihab, Indonesian President’s special envoy to the Middle East, thanked King Salman for choosing Indonesia to be the guest of honor for this year’s festival.