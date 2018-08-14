Indonesia: Guessing the not loyal voter’s direction, where will they anchored?

Two names of vice presidential candidates announced a few days ago by two presidential candidates made the public shocked. K.H. Ma’ruf Amin and Sandiaga Salahudin Uno are two names that were previously not predicted to be vice presidential candidates. Although his initials “M”, such as Moeldoko and Muhaimin Iskandar, Ma’ruf’s name was never mentioned as a candidate for Jokowi’s vice president. Ahead of the declaration of presidential and vice-presidential candidates, the name Mahfud MD, who was widely blown away as Jokowi’s deputy.

On Prabowo Subianto’s side, Sandiaga was also newly raised at the last minute. In fact Salim Segaf Aljufrie, Ustad Abdul Somad, and Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono entered the radar as vice presidential candidate of Prabowo. However, many also did not expect, even after the declaration with Prabowo, Sandiaga took a role, immediately playing a good political strategy. He promised to represent the housewifes party in an effort to get sympathy from the mothers. And that strategy works. Many uploads in cyberspace already support him.

In Jokowi’s camp, some were disappointed, some were happy when he chose Ma’ruf Amin. For some circles, the figure of Ma’ruf Amin is considered capable of counteracting the issue of SARA and religious sentiments that have been attacking Jokowi. For some others, Ma’ruf’s figure could reduce Jokowi’s electability because several times the Chair of the MUI made controversial decisions related to minorities in Indonesia.

Of course this makes Jokowi’s disloyal voters become upset. Certainly it became difficult, when on one side they wanted Jokowi two periods, on the other hand the vice president who accompanied him was disappointing. For some other people, the choice of Ma’ruf Amin was a middle ground when each party supporting Jokowi proposed a candidate. Moreover, the National Awakening Party (PKB) from the beginning wanted a vice presidential position by proposing the Chairman, Muhaimin.

Disappointment with the choice of Jokowi, not only because of the Ma’ruf figure who is considered not in favor of the minority, but also doubtful of being able to improve the Indonesian economy. Age aspects are also a consideration for those who are not loyal in making choices. It is undeniable that the young leader of age is still considered as a potential to make changes.

Ma’ruf’s figure is undoubtedly his track record. Having experience in government and in politics is an added value. However, what about a series of controversial decisions that have been made, such as banning Christmas sayings or other religious holidays? According to Ma’ruf, the congratulations still cause controversy, so it is best avoided. Even though there are different opinions, if only congratulations, it does not erode the values of one’s faith.

Another Ma’ruf controversy is that when attaching Ahmadiyah is a cult. Labeling “heretical” is what then seems to be a tool for the wider community to commit discriminatory actions against members or followers of the Ahmadiyah sect. For human rights activists, of course this is a “wound” in itself.

Ma’ruf’s remarks regarding against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) communities. He said that the MUI strongly rejected all propaganda, promotion and support for LGBT in Indonesia. Especially when it was widely circulated that there was a socialization fund from international organizations for LGBT in Indonesia.

Through Ma’ruf, the MUI stated that it prohibits LGBT activities and deviant sexual activities from being similar, and supports the existence of crimes against every perpetrator. This statement has caused polemics, especially related to human rights. Some parties were disappointed, the crime should have been imposed not on those who had different sexual orientations, but against paedophilia or other violence.

Finally, Ma’ruf testified against Basuki Tjahaja Purnama alias Ahok in a blasphemy case. Ma’ruf said that Ahok is a religious insult. Jokowi decision made the Ahok’s supporters are disappointed. Moreover, some of them are also Jokowi’s disloyal voters.

Not Predictable

Meanwhile, Ahok has openly supported Jokowi-Ma’ruf. Ahok did not bother with the testimony against Ma’ruf who delivered him to prison. The question is, what about Ahok supporters and disloyal voters? Will they then take the same attitude with Ahok? Some may be yes, but some others may or may not.

It is unpredictable towards the voices of these disloyal voters. To be a supporter of Prabowo it feels heavy. Prabowo was also allegedly tripped over the 1998 human rights problem that has not been resolved until now. Moreover, rumours circulated about the funds disbursed amounting to Rp 500 billion for the two supporting parties, PKS and PAN.

There is still time for Jokowi to regain the sympathy of these disloyal voters. Prabowo also had the opportunity to take the vote. If not? The next possibility is increasing abstentions voters.

