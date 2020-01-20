Jakarta — A personal staffer of Democratic Party Chairman Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Ossy Dermawan, revealed that SBY had a meeting with the party faction members in the House of Representatives (DPR) in talks of alleged corruption case of Jiwasraya.

According to Ossy, SBY who is also Indonesian 6th president, was very mindful in giving comments and views about the case of the state-run insurance company.

“But frankly, SBY is ‘disturbed’ when the scandal is pulled back and he is even referred to as the ‘mastermind’ behind the firm’s financial crisis. He is not happy. How could SBY be blamed again?” he said on Sunday, January 19.

In fact, Ossy added, the case has only happened in recent years. As this issue developed, the sixth president of Indonesia has asked the Democrat Party Faction not to accuse anyone of being related to the problem, let alone President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

“However, because SBY is said as the ‘mastermind’ behind the failure again by a handful of parties, SBY has requested that this case be as open as possible,” Ossy remarked.

Therefore, Ossy said the Democratic Faction opted to push for the formation of the Jiwasraya Special Committee. This aims at allowing the people to know clearly who are the responsible people behind the insurer’s financial crisis.