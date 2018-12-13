Indonesia eyes one title in BWF World Tour Finals in China

The Indonesian Badminton Association has set a target of one gold medal during the forthcoming BWF World Tour Finals 2018 in China, according to a senior official on Tuesday.

The gold medal is most likely to be won by the men’s doubles pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, said Achmad Budiharto, secretary general of the Indonesian badminton association.

Budiharto added that the target was made based on the performance of both shuttlers in several tournaments along this year.

“Our target is one title, we must be realistic,” the secretary general said.

In the draw for the BWF World Tour Finals 2018, Gideon and Sukamuljo share one group with China’s 2018 world champion pairing of Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, along with fellow Chinese duo Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong, and the Danish pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen.

The tournament will be held in Guangzhou from December 12 to 16.