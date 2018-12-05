Indonesia encourages ASEAN to promote green jobs

Indonesia expressed its support for the campaign for environmentally friendly jobs at the 25th ASEAN Labor Ministers Meeting (ALMM) themed “Promoting Green Jobs for Equity and Inclusive Growth of ASEAN Community” from Nov. 28 to 29 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Indonesia is supporting the green job campaign and will cooperate with ASEAN to take part in the campaign,” Manpower Minister Hanif Dhakiri said at the meeting. “The green job campaign will be in accordance with the fourth industrial revolution, in which jobs are not only about bringing prosperity but also ensuring environmental preservation for the future.”

There has been an economic shift, Hanif said, from an industry that exploited natural resources to an industry that emphasizes innovation, workplace skill improvement, and collaboration. This shift came from awareness of the threat of shortage and destruction of natural resources. Innovations and knowledge-based skills, meanwhile, will keep developing.

In this meeting, Indonesian delegates presented a number of green job programs by the government, such as holding a vocational training session with green skill elements, green productivity, occupational health and safety in the training curriculum of the Vocational Training Center.

Through the Manpower Ministry, the government will also cooperate with higher education institutions to develop subjects on green productivity and green accounting.

On the agenda of the 25th ALMM was to collaborate and to share our experiences among the ASEAN countries on green job issues. Previously, the ASEAN leaders signed the ASEAN Declaration on Promoting Green Jobs For Equity and Inclusive Growth of ASEAN Community, which aims to create proper jobs and reduce their negative impacts on the environment.