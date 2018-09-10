Indonesia Election Commission Has Recorded 185 Million Domestic Voters for 2019

Jakarta — The General Elections Commission (KPU) on Wednesday announced there are around 187 million eligible voters on the final voters list (DPT) for the 2019 simultaneous general and presidential elections.

“The number of domestic voters on the DPT is 185,732,093 people,” KPU commissioner Viryan Azis said. “The number of overseas voters on the DPT is 2,049,791 people,” he added.

Indonesia will hold the first ever simultaneous general and presidential elections on April 17. Voters will elect the president and lawmakers on the same day.

The official presidential and vice presidential candidates will be announced by the General Elections Commission (KPU) on September 20. The campaign period will be held from September 23 until April 13.

“We will prepare as many as 805,075 polling stations across the country for the upcoming elections,” he added.