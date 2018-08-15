Indonesia Election Commission declares all candidates fit to run for election

Jakarta — The General Election Commission (KPU) declared here on Tuesday that all presidential and vice presidential candidates were fit to run for the election scheduled in April next year.

“They have been found mentally and physically fit to carry out their duties,” KPU chairman Arief Budiman said, while reading the results of the recent health check-ups on Joko Widodo and Prabowo, as well as their running mates at the KPU Building.

No narcotic, psychothropical, or other addictive substances have been found in them, making them eligible to be presidential and vice presidential candidates, he noted.

Physical and mental health check-ups have been carried out according to the standard set by KPU, covering around 18 issues, including character and capability to carry out presidential duties and responsibilities.

Health clearance is one of the 18 requirements needed to make them eligible to participate in the election. KPU will verify and study all the documents before being handed over to the candidates on Wednesday.

After all the requirements are fulfilled, they will wait for confirmation as candidates on Sept 20. But if improvement is still needed on the requirements, they are given time on Aug 16 and 17 to do it, Budiman remarked.

“KPU will then proceed with examination for three days before announcing the results of the improvement,” he added. After confirmation of their candidacy on Sept 20, a toss will be carried out to determine their election number before they embark on campaign on Sept 23, he pointed out.

