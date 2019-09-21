Jakarta — Indonesia has been elected to serve as vice president of the 74th United Nations General Assembly for the period 2019-2020.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement on Thursday that Dian Triansyah Djani, Indonesia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, had taken up the position on behalf of the country on Tuesday.

The UN General Assembly committees only consist of 27 members, including the president, 21 vice presidents and six heads of committees. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, Nigeria’s ambassador to the United Nations, will serve as assembly president for the period.

Ambassador Dian participated in a meeting with the general committees at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday. The meeting was convened to discuss the agendas of the plenary and committee sessions of the General Assembly.

Ambassador Muhammad-Bande will focus on the implementation of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and other UN mandates, including on peace and security, poverty and famine, education quality and climate change. Another point set for discussion will be the 75th commemoration next year of the United Nations’ establishment.