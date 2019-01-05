The two countries discussed strategic matters, including market access, priority investment sectors and customs during the meeting.

Indonesia also raised the issue of high tariffs and suggested the establishing a trade agreement. The two countries view the working group as an effective means to promote exports of Indonesian products by reducing existing trade barriers.

Ecuador is Indonesia’s fifth-largest trade partner in South America, with total trade worth of more than $180 million between January and October last year, representing a 62 percent increase from the same period in 2017.

Indonesia signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement with Chile in December 2017, making it the first South American country to have such a deal with the Southeast Asian nation.

Indonesia and Peru agreed in May last year to enter a free-trade deal.

Indonesia’s economic diplomacy has been focused on increasing bilateral trade with nontraditional partners, especially in Africa and South America.

Indonesia and Ecuador do not trade oil and gas commodities with each other as the former mainly exports automobiles, purifying machines, paper products and natural rubber, while importing cocoa, tobacco, fishing products and laboratory reagents from the latter.

The trade ministry said the second meeting of the working group will take place in Indonesia later this year, when the two countries will continue discussions on the feasibility of agreements on trade and investment.