Indonesia drops abortion charge against teen raped by brother

The teenager from Jambi province on Sumatra island was sentenced to six months’ jail last month alongside her 17-year-old brother, who was given a two-year term for sexually assaulting a minor.

But the Jambi High Court on Monday agreed to drop the abortion charge against the teenager following an appeal by her lawyers. “The panel of judges said (the defendant) was proven to have had an abortion, but it was done under forced circumstances,” said court spokesman Hasoloan Sianturi.

Abortion is illegal in Indonesia unless a woman’s life is at risk or under certain circumstances if she is raped. The law requires that an abortion must be performed by a registered professional no later than six weeks into a pregnancy, and the woman must undergo counselling. The girl, who was raped repeatedly by her brother, had the abortion about six months after becoming pregnant.