Jakarta — The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Monday announced the 2019 Indonesian Democracy Index (IDI) which shows an increase of 2.53 percent from 72.39 in 2018 to 74.92 in 2019.

“This is great news as it shows Indonesia’s democracy has improved and this is the highest compared to the previous index score,” said BPS head, Kecuk Suhariyanto, during the 2019 IDI announcement on August 3.

This achievement, he said, nearly reached the national mid-term development goal of 75.0. The system scoring classifies each score into different groups such as 60 and below is considered to be poor, 60-80 is considered to be average, while anything above 80 is considered exceptional.

“We must try to improve our democracy even better,” said the BPS chief.

Home affairs coordination deputy, Purnomo Sidi, said that Indonesia’s improved democracy index shows the national elections process in 2019 had proceeded safely.