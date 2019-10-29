Jakarta — Indonesia is keeping a close watch on the situation in Syria as it develops after the death of ISIS armed group leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“We have heard the news, but we cannot play it down. We need to look closely at what can transpire afterwards,” stated Chief of the National Counterterrorism Agency (BNPT) Suhardi Alius at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ grounds in Jakarta, Monday.

Alius highlighted the need to exercise caution in responding to Baghdadi’s death since it does not necessarily indicate the weakening of ISIS in Syria.

“We have to be careful since (the news) will also have an impact. It is all a global issue at this point. Events that transpired in the Middle East can have an impact on our domestic situation,” he stated.

It is believed that the U.S. military killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday, October 26. During a speech conveyed at the White House, US President Donald Trump stated that Baghdadi was killed after detonating a suicide vest while attempting to flee and was trapped.

Several other ISIS members, including three children of Baghdadi, have also been killed in the U.S. military special operations. Trump further revealed that the US special mission also involved eight helicopters sent from secret military bases. Russia, Syria, Turkey, and Iraq assisted the US in launching the attack.

Speaking in connection with Trump’s statement, the BNPT chief stated that Indonesia will continue to keep abreast of the situation and work closely with relevant ministries and institutions, including with Indonesian representatives on the Syrian border.

“We will also send a team to monitor the latest situation,” Alius stated.