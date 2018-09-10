Indonesia aims to rank seventh in Asian Para Games

Indonesia’s Ministry of Youth and Sports has targeted to rank seventh in the 2018 Asian Para Games which will take place in Jakarta on October 6-13. “We expect Indonesia can finish in top seven in the 2018 Asian Para Games. Indonesia ranked ninth at the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea,” Youth and Sports Minister Imam Nahrawi said here on Sunday.

The Indonesian contingent is expected to win 16 gold medals from 18 sports in the 2018 Asian Para Games. At the 2014 Asian Para Games, Indonesia collected a total of nine gold, 11 silver and 18 bronze medals.

“I urge Chef de Mission (Cdm) Asian Para Games 2018 Arminsyah to ensure that the results of the trial championships can meet the target,” he said. In addition, the 2018 Asian Para Games emphasized the spirit of equality for persons with disabilities.

“Ternate is the city of the sultans. The development of a variety of cultures and traditions is truly echoed in this place. The same spirit is also raised in the torch relay of Asian Para Games in Ternate. The spirit is to respect anyone including persons with disabilities,” the minister remarked.

The 2018 Asian Para Games will be held in Jakarta and Palembang from October 6-13 and participated by 41 countries with 2,800 athletes, 1,800 officials and 500 media, both domestic and abroad.

There are 18 sports to be competed at the 2018 Asian Para Games, namely basketball, volleyball, fencing, table tennis, swimming, shooting, judo, cycling, chess, weightlifting, bowling, goalball, badminton, running, archery, boccia, handball, and tennis.