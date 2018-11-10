Indo Defence 2018: Nexter positions lightweight artillery for Indonesia

With the successful sale of the Caesar 155mm self-propelled gun under its belt in Indonesia, Nexter is now pushing for the country to acquire the 105 LG1 artillery system as an accompaniment.

The company displayed the 105 LG1 at Indo Defence 2018 and said that the light artillery piece was a good match to be used in conjunction with Caesar.

Many of the Caesar systems are in the hands of the Indonesian MoD and one example was displayed at the event in Jakarta.

An original contract for 36 pieces was signed in 2012 and in 2017 a contract for an additional 18 Caesar systems was awarded by the Indonesian National Armed Forces. Showing that Indonesia is still active in its pursuit of artillery units.

The Caesar 155mm/52 calibre artillery piece is transportable, particularly in a C-130 Hercules which the Indonesian Air Force has a fleet of.

Meanwhile, the 105 LG, which weighs around 1.5t, is moved via helicopter including UH-60 Black Hawks, Bell 212s and SA 330 Pumas as well as others. Included in the transport is a crew of five. In a C-130 Hercules four units can be transported at once.

The Caesar is now in service with three nations, France, a Middle Eastern country and forms part of the Royal Thai Army’s artillery. The latter has also opted for the 105 LG1 and Nexter is hoping to replicate the pairing of the two systems in Indonesia.

In addition, the Caesar utilises Nexter’s Findart fire support command and control system which also supports the 105 LG1.

The 105 is now in service with the French Army as well as six foreign services. It is suited to rapid reaction forces and can operate on a wide range of terrains and missions. It is towable by all-terrain vehicles, including 4x4s.

The system has a range of up to 17km with extended range munitions and 11km with standard 105mm US M1 type ammo.