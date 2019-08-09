As a teenage rape survivor demanding justice battles for her life (Politician accused of rape expelled from BJP, 1 August), we are shocked and outraged at the Indian government’s approach to violence against women and girls and its shielding of alleged perpetrators, particularly those who are leaders or close associates of the ruling BJP. Nothing has been learned from the brutal gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kashmir in 2017, following which BJP ministers addressed protest marches in support of the rape-accused.

This time the alleged perpetrator is a BJP member of the legislative assembly from Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has denied the charge.

Every stage in the survivor’s struggle for justice has been dogged by threats and violence. Sengar’s supporters allegedly brutally assaulted the girl’s father, who was held in police custody and subsequently died. A key witness to these events also died mysteriously. Though Sengar has been awaiting trial in prison, the violence continues.

The family claimed they received a series of dire threats from Sengar’s associates. On 28 July a truck with its number plate obliterated with black paint hit a car carrying the rape survivor. Two aunts accompanying her were killed, and her lawyer seriously injured, while she remains critically ill. Amid growing protests the BJP finally expelled Sengar.

Accusing BJP leaders and their associates of rape or murder seems enormously risky. The British government’s current preoccupation with post-Brexit trade deals and home secretary Priti Patel’s alleged admiration for those in power in India must not mean these blatant human rights violations are obscured.

Source : The Guardian