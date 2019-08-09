As a teenage rape survivor demanding justice battles for her life (Politician accused of rape expelled from BJP, 1 August), we are shocked and outraged at the Indian government’s approach to violence against women and girls and its shielding of alleged perpetrators, particularly those who are leaders or close associates of the ruling BJP. Nothing has been learned from the brutal gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kashmir in 2017, following which BJP ministers addressed protest marches in support of the rape-accused.
This time the alleged perpetrator is a BJP member of the legislative assembly from Uttar Pradesh, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who has denied the charge.
Every stage in the survivor’s struggle for justice has been dogged by threats and violence. Sengar’s supporters allegedly brutally assaulted the girl’s father, who was held in police custody and subsequently died. A key witness to these events also died mysteriously. Though Sengar has been awaiting trial in prison, the violence continues.
The family claimed they received a series of dire threats from Sengar’s associates. On 28 July a truck with its number plate obliterated with black paint hit a car carrying the rape survivor. Two aunts accompanying her were killed, and her lawyer seriously injured, while she remains critically ill. Amid growing protests the BJP finally expelled Sengar.
Accusing BJP leaders and their associates of rape or murder seems enormously risky. The British government’s current preoccupation with post-Brexit trade deals and home secretary Priti Patel’s alleged admiration for those in power in India must not mean these blatant human rights violations are obscured.
Prof Navtej Purewal Soas University of London
Prof Gargi Bhattacharyya University of East London
Prof Meena Dhanda University of Wolverhampton
Prof Shirin Rai University of Warwick
Prof Virinder Kalra University of Warwick
Prof Ravinder Barn Royal Holloway, University of London
Prof Valentina Vitali University of East London
Prof Pritam Singh University of Oxford
Prof Ben Rogaly University of Sussex
Dr Kalpana Wilson Birkbeck, University of London
Dr Shakuntala Banaji London School of Economics
Dr Nikita Sud University of Oxford
Dr Sumi Madhok London School of Economics
Dr Akanksha Mehta Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Rashmi Varma University of Warwick
Dr Alessandra Mezzadri Soas University of London
Dr Lotika Singha University of Wolverhampton
Dr Anandi Ramamurthy Sheffield Hallam University
Dr Yasmin Gunaratnam Goldsmiths, University of London
Dr Rahul Rao Soas University of London
Dr Penny Vera-Sanso Birkbeck, University of London
Dr Katy Sian University of York
Dr Feyzi Ismail Soas University of London
Dr Jennifer Ung Loh Soas University of London
Dr Nisha Kapoor University of Warwick
Dr Sukhwant Dhaliwal London Metropolitan University
Dr Nitasha Kaul University of Westminster
Meena Kandasamy novelist and activist
Vivienne Hayes CEO Women’s Resource Centre
Baljit Banga executive director Imkaan
Anber Raz co-chair Imkaan
Anjum Mouj chair London Black Women’s Project
Taranjit Chana chair GMB Union Race
Meena Patel Southall Black Sisters
Pragna Patel director Southall Black Sisters
Yasmin Rehman CEO Juno Women’s Aid
Camille Kumar anti-violence against women and girls activist
Sarbjit Johal South Asia Solidarity Group
Amrit Wilson writer and activist
Tabitha Benjamin singer and songwriter
Rahila Gupta journalist and activist
Rhea Tuli ‘Queer’ Asia
