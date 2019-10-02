A hashtag ‘#BoycottMalaysia was trending on Twitter with Malaysians and Indians raging out against each other’s countries following the former country’s critical view on India’s abrogation of Article 370 of its Constitution.

The trend apparently originated in India after angry Indians started replying to Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad’s tweet calling Jammu and Kashmir a country, which has been “invaded and occupied” by India. Mohamad had also raised the issue in United Nation’s General Assembly, where Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan made a simmering speech rife with references to Kashmir and snide attacks on India.

The Malaysian prime minister, openly siding with Pakistan, advised India to sort it out with its neighbour. Indians started outraging about the statement and somebody came up with the clarion call: #BoycottMalaysia.

Malaysia eyes 1 mn Indian visitors. India is the sixth top tourist source market for Malaysia. But we need to #BoycottMalaysia & Boycott @TourismMalaysia. They are enemy of India & a terrorist state in making.

All Indians who go Malaysia & Turkey to visit r requested thr is a lot of place in India to visit,u can visit India in less amount of money tht u will spend in Malaysia or Turkey . Give that money to ur own country that u r going to spend in Malaysia or Turkey. #BoycottMalaysia — Rajeev Ranjan (@Adv_RKRanjan) September 30, 2019

Need not boycott Malaysia. Let’s play the way China play. Raise the import duties. Raise taxes on Malaysian airlines operating in India. Target their tourism industries. Talk to opposition leaders in Malaysia. Foreign babus know their job. #BoycottMalaysia — THE FILM (@thankyounextbro) September 30, 2019

Dear @narendramodi ji, don't be under pressure by few inconsequential nations. Stick to your decision and we, ALL us patriotic Indians will stand by you and with you. #KashmirHumaaraHai #BoycottMalaysia #BoycottTurkey — Gita S. Kapoor 🇮🇳 (@GitaSKapoor) September 30, 2019

However, the situation took a turn for the worst when Malaysians backlashed using the same hashtag, claiming that Indians were not welcome anyway. The ensuing hatred unleashed sometimes bordered on racism, and at other times leaned on dry humour.

They want to #BoycottMalaysia? So be it. If anything, we should applaud & welcome this move. They’re a third world country anyway when it comes to basic rights & living conditions. And if you’re a Malaysian, your allegiance lies with our Jalur Gemilang. Don’t you forget it. 🇲🇾 — 𝙐𝙢𝙚𝙨𝙝 𝙉𝙚𝙧𝙬𝙞𝙣 𝙉𝙖𝙞𝙧 (@NerwinNair3) October 1, 2019

Lets not forget, India is the home to gang rapes and backwards concepts like the ridiculous caste system. Not to mention that their sanitary standards are, well, shit. So let them #BoycottMalaysia. We couldn't care any less. — New Malaysia Movement (@NewMalaysiaMov1) October 1, 2019

#BoycottMalaysia will be good for environment. we don't want uncivilised, rapist, n scammers to visit our beautiful land. n ur Modern Bollywood movie kinda suck now. — Fzzzry (@eG_F) October 1, 2019

Me before I see why #BoycottMalaysia is trending VS me after seeing why. Indians would bring more trouble here. Please fix your acts of stealing and raping people. And terrorising Kashmir before boycotting anyone. pic.twitter.com/BWgqNYYDle — ℭ𝔯𝔞𝔫𝔨𝔶 (@frhrhzt) October 1, 2019