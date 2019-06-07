Clashes broke out in some parts of the old city in Srinagar after the Eid prayers on Wednesday. Clashes were also reported from Sopore in northern Kashmir and the southern city of Anantnag, the officials said.

Scores of people were reportedly injured and arrested during the clashes.

The biggest gathering of protesters was witnessed at the Hazratbal shrine, where thousands offered prayers, officials said. Jamia Masjid at Nowhatta in the old city also saw a huge crowd.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

People also thronged to the Sonawar and Soura shrines in the heart of the city, and similar gatherings were held at all districts headquarters and major towns of the valley.

Last Wednesday, a man was killed and at least 70 people were injured during clashes between protesters and New Delhi forces in Kashmir.

Some 50 people were taken to a local hospital after Indian government troops fired shotgun pellets and live bullets to push the protesters back in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. Clashes between fighters fighting Indian rule in Kashmir and government forces occur almost daily.

On May 16, at least eight people, including six Kashmiri fighters, an Indian soldier and a local civilian, were killed during a gun battle in Kashmir.

Tensions have been running high ever since a Pakistan-based militant group claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack on a military convoy in Kashmir that killed over 40 Indian forces in February.

Last year, conflicts in Kashmir killed over 400 people. That was the highest number since a decade ago.

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since partition in 1947. Both countries claim all of Kashmir and have fought three wars over the territory.