Most retailers strive to make shopping easy for customers. But Papawee Pongthanavaranon is determined to make it less convenient.

Her clients must come prepared with empty containers and shopping bags – a practice still largely uncommon in Thailand – and pay for a range of environmentally sourced merchandise at her self-service bulk store Refill Station in the capital.

A bulk store is an emerging type of eco-conscious retailer. Products are priced according to quantity and sold with zero or low-plastic packaging. Unlike traditional shops, they require customers to bring their own containers or borrow and return them on their next purchase.

The businesses are common in many developed countries which have greater awareness of environmental issues. In Thailand, however, it is a new and unusual concept. “We’re an ‘inconvenient store’. While others go with concepts like ‘ready-to-eat’, ‘ready-to-cook’ and ‘ready-to-use’, we have nothing ‘ready’. All the products here make life more inconvenient but our customers are ready to change,” Papawee told CNA. The 30-year-old architecture graduate opened the bulk store two years ago with like-minded people, in one of Bangkok’s busy alleyways. They are passionate environmentalists who hope to spread more green concepts in the city where they live and help build a sustainable low-waste community.

Nationwide, the plastic use shows no signs of falling. Thailand’s Pollution Control Department reported last year the country uses 45 billion plastic bags annually, 6.8 billion styrofoam food containers and 9.8 billion single-use plastic cups. About 18 billion plastic bags are handed out at fresh markets and stalls, while the rest – 27 billion bags – come from retailers, malls and convenience stores, according to the department’s data. The magnitude of plastic waste in Thailand has made many residents more eco-conscious. In big cities, it is increasingly common to see people carrying cloth shopping bags, reusable water bottles, food containers and stainless straws. But a few years ago, Papawee said, the practice would have been strange for many people she knows. “Back then, environmentalists in Thailand wouldn’t dare express themselves. People thought we were weird. They’d ask: ‘Why do you have to carry a water bottle?’. But these days, it’s quite normal to do so and the question now would be: ‘Why don’t you do it?’’. DROWNING IN PLASTIC In Bangkok, bulk stores have begun to emerge as demands for eco-friendly products and services grow in Thailand. The country is facing a serious environmental challenge caused by millions of tonnes of plastic. In fact, it is the fifth biggest contributor in the world to ocean waste. A 2015 report by Washington DC-based environmental advocacy group Ocean Conservancy showed more than half of plastic waste in the ocean originated from five rapidly growing economies – China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand. Growth in GDP and improved quality of life in these countries has resulted in “exploding demand” for consumer goods, which exceeded their waste-management infrastructure, the report added. “Unless steps are taken to manage this waste properly, by 2025 the ocean could contain one ton of plastic for every three tons of finfish – an unthinkable outcome”. Each year, Thailand produces about 1.03 million metric tonnes of mismanaged plastic waste. More than 3 per cent finds its way into the ocean, according to Ocean Conservancy’s report. It also added that more than 80 per cent of ocean plastic comes from land-based sources – a result of uncollected waste and poor waste-management systems. In Thailand, the problem of unmanaged plastic waste has prompted its environment minister to convince 43 major shopping malls and convenience stores to stop handing out plastic bags to customers from Jan 1 next year. “After a long time of campaigning against plastic waste, it’s now time to take real action,” Minister of Environment Varawut Silpa-archa said in August. “Let’s get used to carrying cloth shopping bags today. Cut down on the convenience a little to let the world and the environment stay with humans for a long time.” Each day, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration collects an estimated 10,000 tonnes of waste, including 80 million plastic bags. Its data showed an average Bangkok resident uses eight plastic bags per day and often throws them away after a single use. The longevity of plastic products, whose original form can last 400 years, results in most of them going to landfills. The process costs authorities THB700 (US$23) per tonne of plastic waste.