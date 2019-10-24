Jakarta — The Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) criticized President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo for his formation of the new cabinet of Indonesia Onward (Kabinet Indonesia Maju). ICW deemed the President overlooked the track record of his ministers.

“This is risky, [having someone to] fill in a strategic post without strong filter,” said ICW coordinator for political corruption, Donal Fariz, Wednesday, October 23.

Donal said that President Joko Widodo should involve institutions including Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Tax Directorate General, and the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (PPATK) as he did in arranging his first-term cabinet back in 2014.

Without the involvement of the mentioned bodies, several people who had been examined by the KPK were chosen. Those who had been questioned by the anti-graft body did not necessarily mean to have involved in a corruption case. Thus, KPK’s involvement was necessary to diminish public doubt over the minister.

“The government made a bad start in forming this cabinet,” Donal remarked.

Jokowi had inaugurated 34 ministers for his second-term cabinet on Wednesday, October 23. Some of the ministers gained the public spotlight as they had been investigated by KPK, among them were Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali, Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah, and Village Minister Abdul Halim Iskandar.

Zainudin was suspected to have involved in the bribery case of the East Java Regional Head Election dispute at Constitutional Court (MK) in 2014. His residence and office had also been searched for the bribery case that involved Energy and Mineral Sources Minister Jero Wacik.

As for Ida Fauziyah, she was examined in the corruption case of hajj in 2012-2013 that incriminated Religious Affairs Minister Suryadharma Ali. During the investigation by KPK August 2014, the PKB politician claimed she was grilled about the DPR function of supervision.

Meanwhile, Abdul Halim Iskandar had been examined in the gratification case of Nganjuk Regent Taufiqurrahman.