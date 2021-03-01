Florida (1/3 – 36.84). Hyatt Hotels refused to back down to criticism over its decision to host the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference.

“We take pride in operating a highly inclusive environment and we believe that the facilitation of gatherings is a central element of what we do as a hospitality company,” a spokesperson for the Hyatt Regency Orlando in Florida said in response to criticism over hosting the annual gathering of conservative speakers, students, and political enthusiasts.

TRUMP SET TO DOMINATE CPAC, WHILE WOULD-BE 2024 RIVALS LABOR FOR ATTENTION

“We believe in the right of individuals and organizations to peacefully express their views, independent of the degree to which the perspectives of those hosting meetings and events at our hotels align with ours,” the statement continued. “Our own values support a culture that is characterized by empathy, respect and diversity of opinions and backgrounds, and we strive to bring this to light through what we do and how we engage with those in our care.”

Critics of the gathering, which culminates on Sunday with a speech from former President Donald Trump, started the hashtag #boycottHyatt after it was learned that the company would be hosting the event on its grounds.

Internet critics lambasted the event for a variety of reasons, including the backgrounds of some of the speakers, the lack of respect for government-imposed coronavirus safety regulations, and accusations of “white supremacy.”

Trump’s Sunday speech is expected to lay the groundwork for his political future and his eldest son, Donald Jr., promised the crowd during his Friday night speech that his father would not give a “low energy performance.”