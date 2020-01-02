Hong Kong/China (1/1). The Hong Kong riots are as intelligence war as much as an a call for reforms by society. Since July/August of last year communications by the Black bloc extremists an intelligence structure is operating in Hong Kong. The protestors calling themselves the “Real System” issued written communications through telegram channels on how to set up an intelligence department.

This illustrates the “leaderless movement” is not so leaderless as it appears. In a series of exchanges a telegram channel called the 721 Preparation of Information System!!! outlined how the Black Bloc intelligence structure works.

The Hong Kong police battling with the rioters is combating a sophisticated structure with likely multiple commands, multiple leaders who operate like a terror organization. Decentralized but connected through a common network structure, the operations are visible.

The implications of the riots in Hong Kong are far reaching. The city is fast becoming a Mecca for the leftist breeding ground of insurgencies, a renewal of the urban guerrilla of the 1968 generation and a rise of the European Black bloc Marxist terror groups. Using Hong Kong as a training ground the city has become the beach head for extremists’ in North Asia.

Learning from the lesson of Iraq, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Papua the leadership and communications networks are not some magical beast using the invisible cloth of Harry Potter but a structured, managed and planned process. Taken the graffiti as an indicator on the path of what expert call black terror the battle lines are hardening with little or no room to compromise on the side of the extremists. Never forget, never forgive is becoming a new slogan.

The Center Liaison Information department, Sentinels, Sentries & Information Stations on the Frontlines

Each of the demonstrations has ten to twenty men strong intelligence section. Importance is given to documenting the movement of the “enemy”, i.e. the police, and relevant information. In the communications the capability to forecast police tactics is discussed as are anti-surveillance detection by the “Shatin Raiders” targeting the Shatin New City Plaza. The extremists astute targeting selection and surveillance capability is trained.

The command structure identifies both movement of the police and the rioters in great details. A command structure records the movements and shares the information among the network. The exchanges shows a unit called the Information Center Liaison department handling intelligence affairs.

When protests columns moving the intelligence section among the protesters is supplemented with a sentry unit. The units are three to five people strong and embed themselves in the “front line” unit.

Sentinels are the sentries for the command structure warning of the police approaching. Like the drug and organized crime, the triads, the intelligence structure of the Black bloc in Hong Kong provides a tactical warning.

It was suggested the intelligence unit members are using handheld loudspeakers at the front-line units. This practice is widely in use today.

It is feared the intelligence services have broken the telegram channel switching field communications to using six-channel handheld radio/walkie-talkies. The use of binoculars and telescopes are in use by the intelligence units. A group of mountain enthusiasts found in the mountains of Admiralty was quick to join.

The instructions to the units are using different markers and pen in different colours and ten handheld/walkie talkies. A coordinator records the position of the police response units. A white board or paper are common in use to display information. Blue and yellow magnet are used to mark the friendly or unfriendly position to the rest of the extremists.

These teams are passing on information collected from the front-line is to a “Rear Information Station”. This Rear unit collects and organize information online and deliver useful information for each front-line unit. This is not unlikely a military analytical process.

The role of the supplies is also handled by the intelligence structure to guarantee supply chain for the front-line communication team. This system ensure rapid dissemination of what supplies are needed in an orderly fashion.

In the UK riots the use of eco-friendly bicycles riders served as messengers between the frontline commands. A similar tactic was observed in the Hong Kong riots and comparable to runners in the military.

Subversive structures

The communications suggest interaction close knowledge of “trusted” members of the intelligence system, in particularly the importance of the sentry/sentinels guarding the intelligence command. The communications are stressing commanders “must use” the handheld radio/walkie-talkie and long distance transmissions.

Reports of radio transmission towers were spotted would confirm the long-distance transmissions.

The tightly controlled “membership” of the structured is not unlike other organized, subversive organization. The recruitment, or pitch, is not unlike the Islamic State Emni [Internal Security] , the Red Army Faction (RAF) or other leftists terror groups such as the FARC in Columbia.

In Hong Kong reports suggested face-to-face meeting between the members which furthermore confirms an organizational structure is in existence.

Police arrests repeatedly underaged protesters. This tactic the use of children for intelligence collection, runner and messenger services is not uncommon within extremists’ circles. A recent study on the ISIS Intelligence organization only illustrates the group is use of minor. Hong Kong is in this perspective no exception to the possibility of using minors.

Some observed children as young as 6 and 7‐years‐old being trained and deployed for intelligence work.

The tactics are not self-learned. Communications indicates a structured training and understanding of intelligence are shared in open shared documents. Many of the documents are borrowed from EarthFirst! and other Green eco extremists movement but most borrow from military manuals and other globalist action groups. Universities are identified as spaces of subversion.

The Hong Kong material collection of manuals, demonstration guide on blockades, wearing mask, arson and occupation of spaces are featured in the online sites of the Black Bloc and the global activist scene. All of the materials are linked to the protesters in Hong Kong.

Interesting are the counter-police actions outlined by the protesters. For example, anarchist cells and insurgency movements, terror groups and other subversive organizations are paranoid of drawing attention by the authorities to its existence. Manual outline why not calling the police.

For example, one narrative is keeping the police out of the community. Its argumentation is of self-governance is made but examination shows that the establishment of an alternative control over the community is the true reason.

Encourage teachers, coworkers, and organizers to avoid inviting police into classrooms, workplaces, and public spaces.

The activist scene poisoning the facts. Deliberate falsehood taints public perception. Hong Kong police continues to be accused that the restrained police response to attempt to restore some form of order is the cause for suicide and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), usually associated with war veterans. The claim is based on a false narrative accusing the police killing mental patient.

The underground press is visible and hence over time and without challenges by the Hong Kong police the fake narrative has taken a life on its own. Titled, “12 Things to do instead of calling the cops” efforts are deliberately made to exclude Hong Kong Police officers from communities, allege violations by the police and force the police to over react as the communities are agitated enough.

Keep a contact list of community resources like suicide hotlines. When police are contacted to “manage” such situations, people with mental illness are sixteen times more likely to be killed by cops than those without mental health challenges.

Foreign activists from Norway attached to a university in Hong Kong are participating in questionable studies claiming falsely claiming academic credentials to the claims identified in the online Black bloc narratives circulated to influence the public.

Control the Media, Control the narrative

The Hong Kong authorities are losing the battle of the hearts and mind, daily. With the 90% of today’s audiences tuning in to digital media the media war is a war of hearts and mind.

Some expert argues keeping the communications channels open for intelligence exploitation is a valuable argument however in the Black bloc perspective the rioters control the narrative and therefore are perceived of winning and discrediting the government effort to return to normalization of the city plagued by riots.

The Black terror campaign in Hong Kong is claimed as a war against China. Taken the evidence in use by the Black bloc the radicals have a point with the intelligence game being played out in Hong Kong.

The control of the media space and communications channels is an important mechanism to subjugate the public perception of who is in control. So far the media war and therefore war of perception is being won by the extremists. It poses the question on how long the SAR administration is able to be the apologists for the unrest and at what are the costs to the public?