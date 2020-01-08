Hong Kong/China (8/1). The government said on Wednesday that it believes some of the people involved in Hong Kong’s months of protests have received training overseas on how to stoke up the unrest.

The claim was made in Legco by Security Secretary John Lee.

He was responding to questions from DAB lawmaker Wong Ting-kwong, who asked whether weapons seized by the police amid the ongoing protests could be linked to foreign terrorist organisations, and what the government’s strategy is for “preventing foreign terrorists from engaging in illegal activities in Hong Kong”.

Lee said there is no evidence to show that the firearms and suspected bomb-making materials seized by police have any links to terrorist groups.

But he added that the tactics of Hong Kong’s protesters reveal that some of them have had outside help.

“We firmly believe that they have undergone some form of training. Apart from being trained locally, we believe some of them could have received training by foreigners. Because we can see how organised they are and the propaganda they use,” Lee said.

“It seems that they plan every operation or incident in advance with a deliberate script, in a syndicated manner. In terms of resources and the mobilisation effort, we don’t believe that a handful of rioters could organise such major events.”

Lee also said he had seen reports from online media that some of the protesters have taken part in training provided by foreign groups, adding that officials will monitor the situation and identity any risk of local terrorism.

Council Front lawmaker Claudia Mo said it was irresponsible of Lee to make such allegations without providing any evidence.

“His imagination has become so far-fetched, because this allegation is completely groundless. There’s not even one single news story in Hong Kong or elsewhere to support that sort of allegation. He drew that conclusion on the basis of his personal impression. That’s perfectly ridiculous”, Mo said.

Oddly enough the use of foreign agitators included Cody Howdeshell, a self proclaimed Merchant Marine living in Australia. If his appearance in Hong Kong is a personal mission or structured foreign agitation is unclear. However the legislator claims no foreign activists are present is debunked with her own social media account.

With Cody Howdeshell and 5 other firstaiders, who prefer anonymity, to give their eyewitness accounts of a #horror #stampede scene in Yaumatei, November 18 night.

The South China Morning Post which in an opened aired a similar concerns.

A leaked Skype conversation between Chinese fugitive billionaire Guo Wengui, now in the US, and disqualified localist legislator Leung Chung-hang during a protest last month. Neither man has issued a denial. During the 15-plus minute conversation, Guo offered Leung “complete financial support” and that he had established full protection for him with the US government, including the Congress, State Department and the American consulate in Hong Kong.

Guo may be exaggerating his influence with the United States government, but we shouldn’t underestimate it either. According to The New York Times, he has formed a US$100 million fund – called the Rule of Law Fund – with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, with the express goal of undermining the Chinese Communist Party.

Opposition lacks honesty and perpetrates Fake News

“In all fairness to the SAR administration the rejection by Claudia Mo is typical of the leftist pro-Black bloc political wing to support the extremists and radicals”, said the Director of Hominibus, the Civil Society Research Institute in a telephone interview.

“It is disgenuinue claiming the government has no proof when ample proof is available and an educated person like Claudia Mo could find the evidence with little effort if they wanted to.”, he added. “The training materials are even translated in Chinese and circulated since at least 2016”.

The legislator was called out by a strong rebuttal by the Hong Kong Police after the politician peddled in Fake news. Her shrill voice of rejection the foreign activists trained the protesters are in stark contrast with the facts on the ground. “It is finally good to see the Hong Kong Police is addressing the Fake news industry”, said a policy advisor to the administration.

“What many in the Hong Kong anarchist scene do not understand is the costs are borne by the citizens of Hong Kong and therefore by the protester themselves over time.”, said an official of the administration on grounds of anonymity. “The ‘Summer of Madness’ will require costs be borne by each district council exactly of the people who yelled and shouted.”, she added.

Foreign agitators were repeatedly identified playing a role in the riots. Others such as the Oslo Freedom Forum are another well documented foreign training process that involved Hong Kong activists.

“Hong Kong has become a bit of a Mecca for the Leftist Extremist in the region.” The global anarchist scene itself declared the Winter of Fire, following the Summer of Smoke are sufficient warning to the SAR administration of what the future will hold.

How the level of violence is justified by Claudia Mo is not explained. “Many just now waiting for the magic ‘leaderless’ nonsense being reintroduced. It is clear Claudia Mo is part of the elite, who was in the past in charge and has not improved life for the citizen of Hong Kong. Is she part of the leaders of the leaderless black bloc fantasy which damaged the economy, destroyed the social fabric to promote her agenda?”, a senior security officials in Hong Kong asked. Time will tell.