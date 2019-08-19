Hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters staged demonstrations despite heavy rains pouring down the city of Hong Kong on Sunday (18/8). The main streets in Hong Kong look crowded. They were determined to carry out peaceful actions even though they were colored by violence some time ago.

Towards the end of the night, even 11 weeks of Hong Kong demonstrations took place. Last night, the action succeeded peacefully without any tear gas being fired. However, there were still a number of groups of protesters, who still issued insulting words and threw hard objects at the Hong Kong police. They even shot a laser beam at the police headquarters in Wan Chai.

Nonetheless, Hong Kong noted the demonstration which ended without physical clashes between protesters and police for three consecutive days. The break from the pattern of demonstrations has been troubling in recent weeks, which has sparked criticism from both the central and regional governments.

Meanwhile, a government spokesperson responded by no longer using the word “condemn” and described the demonstration as “peaceful”, even though the demonstrators had occupied the main road, causing traffic jams and disturbances.

“The most important thing right now is to restore social order as soon as possible. “The government will start a sincere dialogue with the public, improve social rifts and rebuild social harmony when everything has calmed down,” a government spokesman said.

Misleading-claim by demonstrators

Meanwhile, organizers of the action from the Civil Rights Front claimed 1.7 million residents descended on the central point of the demonstration. The number is a count of volunteers in a number of areas closest to the main point of the demonstration in Victoria Park, between Causeway Bay and Fortress Hill.

“We cannot count the number who took part in the action from Causeway Bay to Central. So I am sure there are more than 1.7 million people,” said Front organizer Jimmy Sham Tsz-kit.

But on the contrary, the police revealed the fact that the number of participants in the demonstration was only 128,000. Not millions of people as demonstrators claim.

An effort to gain sympathy

Protests in Hong Kong that have been going on for weeks. Certainly requires a large capital. In Hong Kong, one way to do this is by crowdfunding. Fundraising is carried out by an online forum called LIHKG. Later, the money will be used to make advertisements in international media in order to gain international sympathy.

In total, during the protests, there were three fundraisers. In the previous two activities, funds collected amounted to HK $ 10 million. The funds are used to advertise in a number of international media such as the Financial Times, The New York Times, The Guardian, to The Washington Post.

However, it is known that crowdfunding has loopholes, due to the difficulty of tracking the origin of donated funds and the possibility of crowdfunding being used as a money laundering crime.

‘Masterminds’ Behind the Scenes

Some groups of demonstrators are suspected of receiving significant funding from the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a CIA camouflage post in the form of NGOs, which has played an important role in countless US regime change operations.

About 70 non-governmental organizations, many of them international, have agreed to an open letter urging that the extradition bill be “killed”, signed by three directors: Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor (HKHRM).

Ironically, the issue of autonomy is not only important for Hong Kong citizens, but also for the United States government. And it’s not all just an illusion, the US government is suspected of having fully supported several action organizers with lots of money through the NED. A former CIA agent even admitted that “Hong Kong is our hearing post.”

NED is known to have four main branches, at least two of which are active in Hong Kong: the Solidarity Center (SC) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI). The latter has been active in Hong Kong since 1997, and is NED funding for groups based in Hong Kong.

In 2018, NED gave $ 155,000 to SC and $ 200,000 to NDI to work in Hong Kong, and $ 90,000 to HKHRM, which is not a branch of NED but is a partner in Hong Kong. Between 1995 and 2013, HKHRM received more of $ 1.9 million in funds from NED

Through its NDI and SC branches, NED has close relations with other groups in Hong Kong. NDI has worked with the Hong Kong Journalists Association,

Civil Party, Labor Party, and Democratic Party (Hong Kong). It is not clear whether these organizations have received funding from NED. But the SC has given $ 540,000 to the Hong Kong Trade Union Confederation in just seven years.

Finally, the demonstrators did not realize that their actions were an important reaction and agenda of the US, the NED’s relationship with its partner funding the demonstrators was an open curtain of the chaos in Hong Kong.