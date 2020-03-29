Hong Kong/China (29/3). In a public statement of the Hong Kong Police on Sunday night, local Hong Kong time the Hong Kong police has achieved a major success against domestic extremist using the telegram channel for inciting acts of domestic terrorism. The Black Block called the 2019 riots the “Summer in Smoke” made Hong Kong a new centre of extremism.

Hong Kong Police officials named the arrested a 32-year old insurance agent named Siu as a suspect for inciting others to commit violence against dissenters who do not agree with the protesters, making of Molotov bombs and petrol bombs, Chlorine bombs, advocating arson, blocking of roads and railways.

“This is a significant success for the Hong Kong Police Force”, said a source familiar with the arrests. The suspect was the main administrator for 21,000 telegram members. It is unclear at the time of the report if the arrested used his insurance agency contact list to recruit members for the riots or extracted financial information to support the cause.

“The investigation is ongoing”, said a contact with the Hong Kong administration, “we will ensure the freedom to express differences in political opinions are permitted. But the use of violence and suggesting to plant bombs is not democracy. Its plain and simply terrorism”.

Thwarting the new plots. It is enough?

Hong Kong officials are careful to avoid the term terrorism although the use of IED, attempted assassination of protesters by extremists and blaming the shooting on police are clearly not peaceful protestors. Observers said that this is domestic terrorism plain and simple.

Experts warned the Hong Kong Police and the administration of Carrie Lam of plans to mobilize the Labour Union as early as September 2019. Only recently this threat was reiterated. The arrest of the administrator of this large group is a serious blow to the Black Block inspired actors but the fight is far from over.

The Hong Kong administration has done little to change the international perception and are still struggling with the image the Hong Kong Police once held.

But today’s arrest is a success. Smashing successfully one network that spread fake news and incited to use violence against fellow citizens of Hong Kong. “You can expect more arrests in the near future”, said a senior official on Sunday.