A police source said officers were investigating whether the two cases were linked. Two people were arrested during the raid, one a 17-year-old student. The seized items included three drones, three throwing mechanisms that could be installed on the drones, six petrol bombs and a large quantity of raw materials to make more, suspected sulphuric acid and protective gear, according to police.

The raw materials included petrol, thinner and glass bottles. The police source said the drones, throwers and suspected sulphuric acid could be used to make airborne weapons. The discovery came two days after a home-made explosive was remotely detonated on Sunday by radical protesters, aimed at hurting police.

Police said the modified mobile phone was sent to the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau at the force’s headquarters in Wan Chai for examination. Acting on police intelligence, officers intercepted two male suspects aged 17 and 23 on Larch Street, Mong Kok, around 7.30pm on Tuesday before raiding the Oak Street flat. In a follow-up raid, officers also seized four signal flares, five smoke bombs, knives and slings in a Whampoa Garden flat in Hung Hom.

Superintendent Raymond Chou said the Oak Street flat had been rented by one of the suspects since last Friday. He said the two Hong Kong residents were suspected to have taken part in two unauthorised assemblies to protest against the government in Causeway Bay on August 31 and September 15.