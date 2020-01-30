“Our office has arrested 1,048 individuals so far and we have around 300 targets who are at large. I hope to arrest them soon. Investigations are under way,” Li said.

Apart from the 300 suspects, the Post reported this week that more than 80 radical protesters suspected of hurling petrol bombs during anti-government protests, storming the city’s legislature and assaulting opponents had fled to Taiwan. But police sources said as there was no extradition agreement between the two places, there was nothing more police could do unless they returned voluntarily to Hong Kong.

Of the 7,143 people arrested, the police charged 1,106, or 15 per cent. The courts have convicted 41 individuals, with sentences of up to 14 months in jail. Conceding that prosecution figures “do not seem impressive”, Li said investigations soaked up time and manpower, as officers sieved through massive amounts of video clips to find evidence.

Since the protests began last June, masked radicals have besieged roads, wrecked traffic lights and set fires on streets, vandalised MTR stations, businesses and banks, and occupied universities. Groups have attacked police officers on the front line, hurling petrol bombs and bricks, and shooting at them with bows and arrows.