Hong Kong now is like Jakarta 1997-1998. There are big protests everywhere, demand of the new government, and the bad image of the police with corruption and brutality.

Now, after more than ten years Jakarta, and also The Police Institution, is much better.

Under the leadership of National Police Chief General Tito Karnavian, based on survey from Kompas newspaper and other survey institutions, the image of the National Police rose quite high, namely from 46.7 percent in 2013, to 82.9 percent in 2018. The public sentiment about how police protecting the people and guaranteeing a sense of security reaches 88.7 percent.

In 2016 the Indonesian Police was still included in the three most least trusted institutions of the public. But in 2018 law enforcement institution is in the top three institutions with the best public trust.

How can the Police change their image from negative to positive in the eyes of the public?

When he was appointed as National Police Chief, Tito was given a mandate by President Joko Widodo so that he focused on two things. First to maintain the unity, cohesiveness and internal solidarity of the National Police. Second, continue Police’s reforms thoroughly and consistently.

The President stressed that the reform of the National Police is the key to facing the future. Ranging from recruitment to service to the community, ranging from mental changes to changes in the behavior of police personnel. “I want National Police reforms to be truly concrete,” Jokowi said.

Another work priority is the eradication of crime whose consequences can be estimated (contingency). For example, terrorism, intolerance conflict, mass conflict.

Tito stressed that he would proactively try to prevent and deal with these crimes. Ways to overcome these problems include promoting the function of intelligence and community development and promoting the principle of prevention. “When it happens (crime), enforce the law professionally without creating new problems,” he said.

Tito did not want any mistakes in handling crime, so it caused many victims. “That raises a new problem,” he said.

In addition, according to Tito, there is still a culture that is not yet in the body of the National Police that needs to be improved so that the community becomes safer and more comfortable. The police must be more friendly and serve the community. That’s the important point.

He hoped that officers who had just graduated from the Police Academy would become agents of reform to improve the culture of the National Police.

Meanwhile, when giving a speech at the 73rd anniversary of Bhayangkara Day (07/10/2019), President Joko Widodo expressed his high appreciation for the performance of the police in maintaining security and public order.

The President considered the police to be a major milestone in maintaining political security and stability in the country.

In two years, Indonesia had a big agenda starting from the Asian Games, the Asian Para Games, the IMF World Bank Meeting, the regional heads elections and the most important thing for democracy – the presidential election.

That election lead to some demonstrations which often ended in chaos. That’s also what happened on mid-May 2019 after the General Election Commission (KPU) announced the results of the Republic of Indonesia presidential election for the period 2019-2024.

Seeing the dedication of the law enforcement the country’s capital city from anarchist rioters, many citizens felt deeply moved. Many communities spoiled the officers in duty with food, beverages, medicine and all necessary things to keep the squads still in high spirit to take care of their beloved city. They also believe that the police always work professionally in any situation and will succeed in making Jakarta safe again.

The Indonesian police still have lack of citizen’s demands, but they have learned how to serve and protect people better than before. The society begin to respect and appreciate them. Maybe the Hong Kong police could do the same.

Source : Xi Wen Hwang