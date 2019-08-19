The first casualty when war comes is truth,” was coined by Hiram Johnson a Republican politician from California who served in the United States Senate for nearly 30 years, beginning in the midst of World War I and concluding with his death in 1945–as it happens, on the same day the U.S. dropped its first atomic bomb on Hiroshima.

Hong Kong anti-government demonstrators are no exception to the rule. The police, under fire by the anti-government demonstrators as part of a tactic employed by the activists are in good orderly fashion struggle with establishing facts version fiction.

On the activist side the truth seems getting stretched. Trained by the former understudy of Gene Sharp named the Clausewitz of Revolutions, Jamila Raquib in an BBC interview outlined the organized strategy behind the Hong Kong protests. Claims made by the activists like Joshua Wong, and others increasingly sheds a questionable light on the events in Hong Kong. Uncomfortable questions such as who funds the foreign movement, who provides the logistics and ideas must be posed. Jamila Raquib also surfaces in the Extinction Rebellion lot, which despite the claims to be spontaneous started in 2015 by former a Greenpeace Sales Agent and a few others. Activism, like Jihadism, is a global cause.

In the recent battle over the truth, the demonstrators claim 1.7 million people demonstrated on Sunday (18/8) emerges as an inflated figure. Mainstream media such as UPI.com and others are quick to accept the number as fact. With a population of 7.3 million this would represent about 23 percent of the population. Hyperbolic and falsely inflating figures is part of the NGO strategy. Why should Hong Kong activists be an exception.

ABC news and the South China Morning Post quote the Hong Kong police suggests about 128,000 demonstrators seems a more credible number.

When it comes to the truth, today’s activists are troubled with the truth. For example, the endless looped claim of the nurse being shot in the eye seemingly was an accident and not deliberate, so a bit of a non-starter. Police said, “It was an misfortune the nurse was injured”. Strangely enough, the protesters remain mum about the attacks to blind officers and attack the residential compound of police families of the beating of the Global Times editor at the airport raising the question if the protesters have gone too far.

The airport attack by a mob beating the injured Global Times reporter while on the stretcher was not only shocking but gave rise to more common crime such as triads petrol bombing the police station. The peaceful demonstrations are not so peaceful after all. It is the question how long this is tolerated.

The Sunday’s demonstration was expected to be peaceful as an further escalation would trigger a crackdown. According to the revolutionary bible written by Gene Sharp and promoted by Jamila Raquib maintaining control over the movement is key to success. However, the five demands, independent governments is an illusion hence not achievable.

Despite the claim of human rights violations, the Hong Kong Police in fact remained restrained taken into account the residential quarters housing woman and children were firebombed by the protesters. In the State of Texas you likely will be shot by the resident, police or not if you try to mess with families. And about shooting a 1,000 tear gas rounds at, if true, 1.7 million protesters seems a percentile average.

Despite the protesters try to bait the police response the police has kept considerable restraint. Once in a while human emotions take over but if we would be surrendered by a mob, attempting to blind the officer with lasers, or corner officers forcing the officer in self-defense to draw his service gun the facts paint a different picture.

Not to forget Hong Kong Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of possessing explosives, after finding a cache of explosives and weapons in an out-of-town industrial building. Supt Alick McWhirter, of the explosive ordnance disposal unit, said police found around 2kg of high explosives, triacetone triperoxide, or TATP, which was “extremely powerful” and unstable.

Police said they also found anti-extradition bill banners and clothes emblazoned with “Hong Kong National Front”, a pro-independence group. What is notable the Hong Kong Freedom Press suggested only more information can be developed if the suspect, Louis Lo Yat-sun, is released on bail. Somehow the TATP bomb making capability is widely associated with terrorism seems to fail to register on the one-sided media reporting. The suspect remains in custody.

With the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitating the Oslo Peace conference in 2018, with Twitter (!) by-the-way being a co-funding corporation are the actions by the Occupy Movement, Umbrella Movement and now the 2019 protests are seditious or generally public protest. Examining the events critically the foreign hand could trigger a backlash if the administration tries to play hard ball.

The evidence can be found in some of the statements by the so-called self-serving moral apostles. One does not need to be pro-or anti-government but just a bit of research uncovering the links. It seems a hard line, militant group of Hong Kong elitists need a rebellion and social unrest to satisfy their need to be relevant. Calls for creating the Republic of Hong Kong or other male fantasies continue to flare up.

One of the objectives of the protests are to harm the Hong Kong economy. NGO strategy demands to push the economy in a negative territory to weaken the dictator state. Straight out of the Gene Sharp protocols the Hong Kong economy is sky diving Bloomberg reports a negative GDP growth 2019 forecast.

With the political leadership now facing crisis the question remains how will this all end? Peacefully? perhaps but unlikely.