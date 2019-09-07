Protesters and their supporters accused police of behaving like “gangsters” and indiscriminately beating commuters in the station, a claim the force flatly rejected. Police said they entered the station at the MTR’s request as rampaging protesters were vandalising ticketing machines and the control room window, while others fought with a group of elderly passengers on the train, beating them with umbrellas and setting off a fire extinguisher in the compartment.

Journalists and first aiders were denied entry to the station after it closed. Rumours circulated that three people had died, with some versions putting the number as high as six, although nobody seems to know the names of the supposed victims and there are no families or friends asking for help.

Adding fuel to the fire, a woman told a Hong Kong Free Press reporter during a live video on Friday night that “her friend” was among six “executed” by police, claiming her parents had failed to see the body. But no further information about the supposed victim was provided. Early on Saturday, the Fire Services Department issued a statement addressing the rumours, which included that an ambulance incident officer had revised the number of injured people at the scene from 10 to seven in operational messages.

According to a police source, Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor is very concerned about the rumour and has ordered an interdepartmental press conference, involving the force, Hospital Authority, Fire Services Department and MTR, to be held, possibly on Monday. Some internet users had focused on the “missing three” as the department said seven injured people were escorted by ambulance personnel to Lai Chi Kok MTR station by a specially arranged train.

In the statement, the department said the situation in the station was chaotic, with injured people at different places and also moving around on the platform. So during an initial headcount some may have been listed more than once, it said. Journalists’ association condemns attack on reporter “After the seven casualties had been treated, triaged and assembled to the designated location, no other person on the platform indicated the need for ambulance service,” it said. “For a multiple casualties incident similar to that in Prince Edward station, it is rather common to have the initial headcount being updated.”