Thousands of people staged “anti-totalitarian” demonstrations in Hong Kong on Sunday (29/9). The Wan Chai area in Causeway Bay was the main location chosen by the protesters to have demo action which get into 17th week. Online forums and social media are used to invite the whole world to support and organize related marches.

Protesters who mostly wore black masks prepared themselves with umbrellas and various other objects. Under the bridge crossing the Wan Chai Station, they began to provoke police by throwing bricks, petrol bombs, and Molotov cocktails. Tear gas and water cannons were launched by the police in retaliation. The mob was increasingly violent, the police had no choice, they also fired rubber bullets.

After being in disarray, the demonstrators returned to the street and ended the action with burning down the road barricades. They dispersed, but apparently only to return to other areas and continued the demonstration. Clashes again occured and were getting worse.

The protest activists also scribbled streets and buildings with spray, posted various slogans, and destroyed MTR stations. They threw petrol bombs into the Wan Chai MTR station and they also sprayed paint and attached various slogans to the station entrance.

“We are doing this so that the government listen to people’s aspirations and wants to fulfill all demands. Sticking papers is only a peaceful act, but to get all our demands, if it’s necessary violence must also be carried out,” said an activist when interviewed after sticking paper slogans on light poles.

However, not all Hong Kong residents supported the demonstration. Actually, many residents regretted the riots by the demonstrators.

“In my opinion all the demonstrations were useless. They just have fun. It’s not that there isn’t democracy here as they are fussing. In fact, they are just frustrated by situations where the economy is very difficult for most people. Many of them don’t have a home. The place they live in is very crowded with all their extended families squeezed in, “said Dazza, a resident who was enjoying Sunday in Southorn Park with his wife and two children.

“They have no respect for the country they live in. Everything they broke. Even the MTR stations which is everyone’s needs, they damaged them,” he added.

Southorn Park is located right next to a clash between demonstrators and police. The demonstrators, spectators of the action, and journalists made this sports arena a safe area from clashes.

Sports activities like basketball and tennis continue as usual here. Some Indonesian workers (TKI) were even doing some karaoke, as if there was no riot right behind the wall.