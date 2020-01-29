Hong Kong / China (27/1) — At around 2am, a toilet bowl in the men’s toilet at Caritas Medical Centre exploded. Police officers from Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau arrived to investigate and they confirmed that home-made explosive was used to blow off the toilet bowl with a remote detonating device. 24 hours later another similar bomb was discovered close to rubbish bin at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point.

Terror warnings persist

Experts familiar with the radical protesters in Hong Kong repeatedly warned the escalation of bombings is predictable. “Police and the political leaders have not managed to arrest the leaders of the movement hence the extremists will feel empowered by the ideology of the rioters.”

Historically extremists will evolve into more dangerous terrorists if not stopped. Each bomb will serve as a learning experience, assassinations, arson against building, and the full range of terrorism attacks as seen in the past months will be applied in increasing numbers against humans. “Terrorism is evolutionary”, said an expert.

The use of bombs to force the SAR administration to close border crossing or strikes of the health care workers are unmistakingly signs the Black bloc rioters are extremists. The examples are ample. The use of firearms, IED, the technical skills to build remote controlled devices and the intent to attack and kill police officers and rioters alike should no longer be a political debate.

Officials in Hong Kong, likey any other government, will come to a realization that measures will be required to control the situation. The question will be only if this measures will be applied after the funerals of the victims of a terror attack or the government and police takes swift actions.

An explosion and loss of life will be too late. The examples of Bali, Jakarta, Madrid, London, Paris are endless. So is it for the victims. It is time for the political leaders in Hong Kong to hold the political leaders of the movement responsible. Failure to do so can be costly for Hong Kong society.

Terrorism in Hong Kong is not operating in a vacuum or is leaderless. This is a myth. It is a false narrative promoted by the organizers of the past seven months of riots, unrest and mayhem. A bomb has very little romantic notion of heroism.

Activists who are addicted to violence are seldom accountable for the consequence of their action. The political leadership seldom acknowledges the victims of the past seven months as they are not bearing the costs, destroyed lives and false promises. Maybe its about time to hold the new leaders accountable.

Like in Hong Kong, indicators were present before the bombings and the authorities refusal to call terrorism what it is will bear little relevance for the victims.

The opposition will claim all sort of reasons why the Hong Kong extremists exists however the responsibility for any loss of life will make the debate an academic exercise. The opposition has opted to endorse violence. It is therefore not a democratic movement.

The claims made by media, politicians of the cause the extremists are splinter and uncontrollable should be refuted. Most of the terror groups have a political and an armed wing. Hong Kong appears no exception to that rule. The Civil Human Rights Front, a false title in itself, and the factions bear the responsibility for any potential loss of life.

A terror attack, a loss of life by radicalized member of another ill-conceived movement is the responsibility of the leaders of the riots.

Hong Kong is faced with a revolutionary, terror cell. The faster we recognize the futility of calling it something else the faster the extremist will be rejected by the public. Terrorists only can operate if the public provides shelter. Rejected by the public the refuge will be removed.

From Toilets to …?

Riot police also entered the A&E Department to evacuate at least 20 patients. Hospital service was eventually restored at 5am. According to latest investigation, three hours after the explosion, someone posted on a Telegram group to take responsibility for setting off the home-made device in the toilet.

Another police source with knowledge of the investigation said about 500 grams of explosives were used, but laboratory tests were needed to confirm the substances.

The message stated that due to the severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the border between Hong Kong China must be sealed off immediately. The small explosion serves as a warning and a ‘real bomb’ will be placed in the near future if all medical staff do not go on strike immediately. Police are currently investigating the case.

An improvised explosive device was discovered in a rubbish bin at the Shenzhen Bay Control Point on Tuesday morning, just 12 hours after a Hong Kong public toilet was set ablaze by a suspected home-made bomb, making it the third such incident in the past 48 hours.

The palm-sized device at the border station, which police said contained a nitrate-based explosive. Superintendent Alick McWhirter of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit said the device, which included a light bulb, cable wire and a circuit board, was designed to be detonated by mobile phone.

“The quantity [of explosive material] being such that had this device exploded, it would potentially have caused either death or serious injury,” he said.

Earlier this month, bomb disposal officers defused a pipe bomb in a subdivided flat in Mong Kok, and arrested three men in connection with the case. Police beliefs the bombs are aimed against the police officers with the intent to injure. “The bombs are powerful enough to kill bystanders and police officers alike”, said a senior official in the administration.

“Bombs make no difference between police officers and innocent people”, she added. “These are clear acts of terrorism”.

Police arrested at least seven more men and uncovered about 100 grams of high explosives buried in farmland outside a village house in northern Hong Kong. On October 13, there was an explosion in a pavement flower pot at an intersection in Mong Kok, when police officers were clearing roadblocks set up earlier by anti-government protesters. No one was hurt.

In December, police foiled two bomb plots in under a week related to the protests. Officers first arrested three men for allegedly testing home-made explosive devices and chemicals in a secluded area in Tuen Mun. A few days later, police seized two powerful homemade bombs, each packed with 5kg (11lb) of high-grade explosives along with shrapnel in the form of nails, at Wah Yan College Hong Kong in Wan Chai.