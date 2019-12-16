Hong Kong/China (16 December). In late November the Australian Rebecca Louise Nunan and Weiwei Xu were charged in participating in “three strikes in Hong Kong” riots. Another five suspects living in Macau and Hong Kong were suspects in destruction, smashing bricks, and in possession of dangerous weapons. The five cases were filed in Eastern Magistrate Court which postponed the case until next January.

The 32-year old Australian was charged with assaulting a police officer footbridge between the Universal Building in Central and the Exchange Square on the 12 November. The Australian woman was accused of attempting to attack a group of police officers on the ground with a brick on the footbridge between Global Tower and Exchange Square in Central.

The prosecution stated that although no police officer was injured in the incident, it does not rule out that other charges will be changed later including revoking her resident permit deporting the rioter.

The magistrate finally approved the defendant to go out with a personal guarantee of HK $ 10,000 in cash and his mother’s HK $ 10,000.

Huang Jinwei, a 19-year-old part-time clerk, was charged with illegally damaging a pedestrian traffic light belonging to the Hong Kong government at the junction of Tai Hong Street and Shau Kei Wan Road, Shau Kei Wan, on the 12th of this month. He was suspected of cutting off traffic lights and electric shocks, and was suspected of causing bruises to police hands during his arrest.

The 21-year-old unemployed female defendant, Zheng Xinxue, was charged with possession of tools suitable for illegal use on Canal Road West, Wan Chai on the 12th of this month, including a bottle of black liquid suspected to be oil, a lighter and 2 pairs of gloves. Police suspect that Zheng used the black liquid involved in the case to arson in the street.

The 22-year-old decorator Xu Weiyi was charged with illegally carrying offensive weapons, including a trowel, nine blades, two boxes of iron nails and two chisels, at the junction of Lockhart Road and Cannon Street in Causeway Bay on the 12th of this month. He was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs on the same occasion.

17-year-old Cheng Yanchen reported that the student was charged with possession of tools suitable for illegal use, including a blue backpack, a peaked cap and a pair of sunglasses, at the junction of West Road and Sai Cheung Street, Kennedy Town, on the 12th of this month. A pair of gloves, a glue, a flashlight, an iron hook, a mask, a telescope, a hexagonal spoon and 50 iron sticks.