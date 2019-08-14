Hong Kong International Airport, one of the world’s busiest terminals, saw further disruption Tuesday with all check-in services being suspended in the afternoon due to pro-democracy demonstrations.

“Terminal operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted as a result of the public assembly at the airport today,” Airport Authority Hong Kong said in statement. It said that check-in services for departing flights had been suspended since 4:30 p.m. local time and urged customers not to come to the airport. The authority added that “other departure and arrival flights for the rest of the day will continue to operate, and airlines will provide arrangements for passengers who have not completed the departure process.”

Hong Kong-carrier Cathay Pacific warned in a separate statement that there was the potential for further flight disruptions at short notice. Around 5,000 anti-government protesters had been demonstrating at the airport for a fifth day. On Monday afternoon, all flights were canceled due to the disruption but reopened early Tuesday morning. Hong Kong International is the eighth-busiest airport in the world and handles over 72 million passengers a year, according to the latest statistics by Airports Council International.